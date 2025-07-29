Bengali-speaking family in Delhi threatened, claims Mamata after police refute assault charges

Ilambazar (WB), Jul 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child, who were allegedly assaulted in Delhi, were also "threatened".

Her comment comes after the Delhi Police had on Monday called a video, shared by Banerjee on social media, alleging that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted in the national capital for speaking their language, "fabricated" and "politically motivated".

"They (the woman and her child) were taken to various police stations, just as I had predicted yesterday. They were threatened. We want them to come back, and whoever is speaking the truth and who is lying will be proved eventually," she said.

Banerjee said that Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states should come back to Bengal if they are subjected to harassment.

Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania on Monday said that the police took immediate cognisance of the video shared on the platform 'X' by the West Bengal CM, where she claimed that the woman and her child were brutally assaulted by Delhi Police personnel.

"During sustained questioning, the woman admitted that her relative, a political worker from Malda district in West Bengal, had asked her to make the video. The video was then circulated locally in Bengal and later surfaced on social media," the officer said.

Reiterating her appeal to the migrant workers from Bengal to come back to the state, the West Bengal chief minister said that all welfare facilities would be extended to them, including healthcare and education for their children.

Banerjee questioned whether central commissions on human rights, women and tribal welfare are sent to BJP-ruled states when people face atrocities there.

"When Bengali-speaking people face atrocities, or are killed, or thrown out of their residences and water and electricity connections are snapped, how many commissions go?" she asked.

"In such cases, it is omission, no commission," she said, speaking at a programme here in Birbhum district after inaugurating several projects, including a 10-megawatt solar power station and some bridges.

She claimed that since Bengal has talent and progress is taking place here, atrocities befall on those speaking Bengali language in some other states.

"Atrocities are being meted out on the orders of the Home ministry in Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi, where the BJP's double-engine governments are there. What is happening?" she asked.

Noting that nearly 75 crore man-days have been created in the state, she said that gold, textile and silk clusters, apart from industries, are coming up in West Bengal and asked Bengali-speaking migrant workers to come back and seize the opportunity to work here.

Banerjee also claimed that 10 detention camps have been made at Gurugram in Haryana.

"Lakhs are in detention camps in Assam," she alleged, recalling the NRC implementation in the northeastern state and claimed that people of all hues and religions were affected by it.

She urged all genuine voters in West Bengal to get their names enrolled on the voter list.

"Attempts are being made to implement NRC in the name of electoral rolls revision," Banerjee claimed.

The chief minister also urged people from the minority community working in other states to come and get their names enlisted in the electoral rolls.

"I respect all languages, but I will not accept any attempt to undermine the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam," she said.

Banerjee asserted that she will continue her fight against any attempt to undermine Bengal and the Bengali language.

Claiming that more than 100 central teams have been sent to Bengal, she alleged that such teams are sent to the state at the slightest pretext.

"Teams of human rights, women's commission, tribal panel are sent here, but when women face atrocities in MP, UP, Odisha, Rajasthan, when girls are burnt alive, how many commissions go there?" she asked.

"Not a single one is sent," she claimed. PTI SMY AMR BDC