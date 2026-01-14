Bengali superstar Dev appears for SIR verification hearing in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Bengali superstar Dev appeared for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

The TMC's Ghatal MP appeared for a hearing at Katjunagar Swarnamayee Vidyapith (HS) in Jadavpur and submitted all the requisite documents.

Speaking to reporters, he appealed to the Election Commission to adopt a more compassionate approach for senior citizens and consider collecting their documents from homes.

"I have done my duty as a responsible citizen and submitted all the documents requested. Many people had called me to say that elderly and sick voters are struggling with long lines, and some are scared. While voters of our age do not face issues, relief must be provided to senior citizens and those unwell," he said.

"I will request the EC to consider collecting necessary documents from their homes," he added.

Emphasising the importance of inclusive elections, Dev said voting is a festival for the people, and no legitimate voter should be left out.

After the hearing, the actor lauded all officials involved in the SIR (special intensive revision) of electoral rolls and posed for photographs with them. PTI SCH SOM