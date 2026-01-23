Bengalis not safe in Bengal, time has come for change: Nadda

Jabalpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Union minister J P Nadda on Friday said that the Bengali community is not safe in West Bengal and the state needs to be `rescued' from its troubles.

The Trinamool Congress-ruled state is facing a crisis, the senior BJP leader said, speaking at a programme at the City Bengali Club here.

Referring to an earlier speaker's statement that the Bengali community in Madhya Pradesh was safer, Nadda said it underlined the fact that the community was not safe in West Bengal, which was ironic.

"Therefore, time has come to send a message to Bengal that it needs a change. The Bengal that led the country is in trouble today. The entire country should stand with Bengal and we should rescue it from its troubles," Nadda added.

While remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country, people must also remember that "Bengal is once again facing a new crisis", he said.

"It is our responsibility to free Bengal from such a misrule. We must convey this message. I am requesting you all. We should take this pledge today. And in the coming days, in April-May, you will get that opportunity," the senior BJP leader said, apparently referring to the assembly elections in the state.

The people can never forget the leadership provided by Bengal during the freedom movement, he said, mentioning iconic personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramhans and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Referring to a statement by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Nadda also said that had Subhash Chandra Bose got longer life, India's map would have been different.

"And the map of India changed because the Congress leaders of the time promoted a compromising approach," he claimed. PTI MAS KRK