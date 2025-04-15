Bengal’s Bhangar remains calm a day after violence; 9 held

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) A day after violent protests at Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the situation remains peaceful but tense, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The police arrested at least nine people for their alleged involvement in the violence.

The nine were nabbed from their hideouts during raids conducted throughout Monday night, the officer of Kolkata Police said.

"We have so far arrested nine people from different parts of Bhangar. They were booked under various sections of the BNS dealing with vandalising, rioting and damaging properties," he said.

The situation in the area near Bhangar Police Station, which witnessed clashes between police and the protesters, remained peaceful but tense.

"Adequate police personnel were deployed in the sensitive points of Bhangar. We will take the strongest possible action against those who will be found trying to disrupt law and order," he said.

On Monday, violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act rocked Bhangar area where activists of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police, leading to injuries to several people, vandalisation of public properties and torching of multiple police vehicles.

The clashes erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. PTI SCH NN