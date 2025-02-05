Bengal's business summit: BJP accuses Mamata of 'deceiving' people

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The opposition BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "orchestrating a farce" in the name of a business summit and misleading the people regarding the state's economic situation.

The two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) commenced here on Wednesday.

In a post on X, BJP leader and Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya stated, "Continuing her tradition of deceiving the public, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again orchestrated an elaborate farce—the Bengal Global Business Summit—to mislead the people of Bengal." He alleged that the summit, held annually since 2015, has been nothing more than an extravagant spectacle designed to cover up the state's deteriorating economic climate under her rule which began in 2011.

Malviya pointed to several statistics to support his claims, including the closure of 21,521 industrial units between 2016 and 2021.

"This mass closure has displaced lakhs of workers," Malviya said.

The BJP leader also referenced data released by the Corporate Affairs Ministry in December 2024, which revealed that major corporations, including Britannia, and 2,227 other registered entities in sectors such as manufacturing, finance, and trade had left Bengal.

Malviya criticised West Bengal's declining economic contribution to the national GDP.

"According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, West Bengal contributed 10.5 per cent to India’s GDP in 1960-61, ranking third among Indian states. However, by 2023-24, this share had plummeted to just 5.6 per cent," he said.

The BJP leader also pointed to a decline in investor preference for Bengal, noting that in the 1970s, Bengal was the second most preferred location for company headquarters after Mumbai.

"By 2021, it had slipped to 8th place, while Mumbai retained its top position," Malviya wrote.

Malviya also accused Banerjee’s government of fostering an environment of "extortion and harassment" that has further eroded investor confidence.

“These facts expose the Bengal Global Business Summit as nothing more than a state-sponsored spectacle of deception, funded by the public exchequer,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also criticised the business summit, the inaugural session of which was attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and others.

In an X post, Adhikari said, "As the 8th edition of BGBS begins today, let's not forget that the BGBS summit is neither about Business & is far from being Global. It's an event where glossy lies are showcased to the people of West Bengal!" The BJP leader also posed a series of questions to the Banerjee.

He asked, "Would Hon'ble Chief Minister dare to inform the people of West Bengal, how much of the PROPOSED Investment of Rs 3.76 lakh crore, announced in BGBS 2023, have been invested till now?" Adhikari also questioned the status of the Deocha Pachami coal mine project, where the creation of 2 lakh jobs was promised, and the Tajpur deep sea port project, for which an agreement was signed amid much fanfare.

"BGBS is not Bengal Global Business Summit. It’s a 2-day Optical illusion event, consciously wrapped up in glossy paper to hide the industrialisation drought of WB," Adhikari added.

"With Mamata Banerjee at the helm of affairs, Bengal doesn't and can't mean Business. BGBS is all about signing fake MOUs, showing vague Expressions of Interest & issuing Letters of Intent that end up in the dustbin," he alleged.

During her address, Banerjee responded to criticism of the BGBS, stating, “Many ask what these summits achieve. But today, every other state is following our example and organising similar events. This summit is crucial for the future generations of Bengal.” The BGBS has long been criticised by opposition leaders for allegedly failing to deliver on promises, with several major projects being stalled or facing delays. PTI PNT NN