'Bengal's essence lies in harmony and inclusion': Mamata after attending iftar party

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the iftar party hosted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the Park Circus Maidan on Tuesday, and said that every religion commands the highest respect and reverence for her.

She said that while others claim to uphold unity in diversity, West Bengal embodied these values in spirit and action.

"In Bengal, people of all faiths stand together, bound by an unshakable thread of brotherhood. As part of an annual tradition that is close to my heart, I attended the Dawat-e-Iftar hosted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Park Circus Maidan," Banerjee said in a post on X, sharing a video of the programme.

"For me, every religion commands the highest respect and reverence. Beyond caste, creed, and community, Bengal's essence lies in harmony and inclusion. May this bond of togetherness only strengthen with time, may peace and goodwill prevail," she added. PTI SCH SOM