Bengal's fireworks sector to surpass Rs 8,000 cr sales figure this festive season, say sellers

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The fireworks industry in West Bengal is set to surpass the sales figure of Rs 8,000 crore achieved during last year's festive season, a spokesperson of All Bengal Fireworks Makers and Sellers Organisation said on Tuesday.

Lakhs of visitors flocked to the 72 'Bazi Bazars' (fireworks markets) held across the state since October 1, organisation chairman Babla Roy told reporters here, adding that 20 such fairs were held in north Bengal. Last year, 52 such fairs were held across the state.

These fairs were organised jointly by the state government and the organisation. "We are selling fireworks produced by 232 licensed manufacturers," Roy added.

According to him, all fireworks must carry the certification mark of either the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) or the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the two authorised central agencies.

Roy said while the fireworks sector conducted business worth Rs 8,000 crore during the same period last year, current trends indicate that this year’s total will exceed that figure, with exact numbers expected in the coming days.

"We have trained 200 people in making green fireworks, and we plan to train another 1,000 after Kali Puja/Diwali," he added, asserting that the association and the state are working together to prevent clandestine sale of unapproved firecrackers.

The state will provide designated spaces for fireworks sellers and manufacturers in each district to store unsold crackers, following safety protocols.

The decision to organise the 'Bazi Bazars' was made at a recent meeting attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and representatives of the fireworks industry at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

While many district fairs have concluded by the third week of October, several—including the fair at Sahid Minar Maidan and two others in the northern and southern parts of the city—will continue until October 31.

Officials from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), along with administration and police personnel, are visiting the fairs daily to ensure that only green fireworks are sold.

"We are testing the crackers. The labels on the products can be scanned to confirm they belong to the green category and bear certifications from the central agencies. Items failing to meet the 125-decibel limit are being confiscated and destroyed," a senior WBPCB official said. PTI SUS MNB