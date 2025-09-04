Bengal's healthcare leaders welcome GST reforms, highlight impact on affordability, access

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Prominent personalities of West Bengal’s healthcare sector on Thursday welcomed the GST rate rationalisation, calling it a critical step toward improving access, affordability, and insurance coverage in the country's healthcare system.

The GST Council on Wednesday made sweeping changes to the indirect tax regime, approving an overhaul of rates by limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Rupak Barua, managing director and CEO of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited, emphasised the far-reaching impact of the tax reductions.

"The GST Council's reforms mark a significant step for healthcare access. The exemption on health and life insurance will reduce premiums and broaden coverage. Together, these measures ease out-of-pocket spending, support treatment adherence, and widen the safety net, aligning affordability with dignity," Barua said.

Subhasish Datta, chief general manager (operations) at Ruby General Hospital & Ruby Cancer Centre, Kolkata, said the reduction would bring relief to patients and their families.

"The GST reduction on life-saving and chronic therapies, medical devices, medtech items, and health insurance is expected to lower medicine costs, make treatment more affordable, and ease access to essential healthcare. The most important thing will be if this step brings direct relief to patients and their families," Datta said.

Chairman and managing director of Desun Hospital, Sajal Dutta, highlighted the tangible financial relief expected from the reforms.

"It's a welcome step that will directly ease the burden on patients and families. Combined with lower GST on medical insurance, this move will reduce out-of-pocket expenses and make quality care more affordable. On average, hospitalisation costs could come down by 8-10 per cent, offering much-needed financial relief across the healthcare sector," Datta said.

Adding further perspective, Dr Sudipta Mitra, chief executive of Peerless Hospital, said the reduction would bring much relief to patients.

"This would bring much relief to our patients, as most are covered under insurance. To meet the rising cost of treatment in private hospitals, health insurance must be promoted by the government in all respects. The public healthcare infrastructure is not yet at a fully satisfactory level, so many patients have to rely on the private sector. This is a welcome move," he said. PTI SCH MNB