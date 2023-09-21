Bengal's Kiriteshwari bags best tourism village of India award

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Kiriteshwari village in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has been selected as the country’s best tourism village by the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The village beat 795 applications received from 31 states and Union Territories to bag the honour, she added.

"Glad to share and announce that Kiriteshwari in Murshidabad district of West Bengal has been selected by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as the Best Tourism Village of India. The selection has happened in the Best Tourism Village Competition, 2023, from among 795 applications received from 31 States/UTs," Banerjee posted on X.

The Union ministry will give the award at a function in New Delhi on September 27, she added.

"MoT, GoI will give away awards on September 27 in New Delhi. I congratulate the people of the village. Jai Bangla," she added.

Other than its scenic beauty, the village’s big attraction is the Kiriteswari temple, considered one of the 51 Shaktipeeths. PTI SCH MNB