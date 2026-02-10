Bengal’s list of 8505 Grp B officials submitted to EC has many inconsistencies: Suvendu

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal government has included names of many Group C employees as well as retired Group B officers in the list of 8,505 officials submitted to the EC for the SIR, misleading the court and poll panel.

In its order on Monday, the Supreme Court noted that West Bengal has provided a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel for the SIR exercise.

Adhikari told a press meet that if any state government employee -– functioning as ERO and AERO -- commits any single act of impropriety in SIR exercise, the BJP will take up the issue with the EC for taking action immediately, and the officer cannot be saved by anyone.

“Mamata Banerjee has passed off numerous Group C state officials as Group B. She has even brought retired Group B and Group C officials into the list, violating EC guidelines and the Supreme Court directive. She has taken a serious risk in violation of the assurances made by her government,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Adhkari stated there are “multiple inconsistencies in the list of 8505 provided by the government,” and warned “one section of booth level officials (BLO) who are sycophants of TMC to mind their ways”.

Even officials at Panchayats have been inducted in the list in a non-transparent manner, and the state’s game will be up soon, he claimed.

Noting that West Bengal has provided a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel for the SIR exercise, the apex court on Monday also extended the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted by affected persons by one week beyond February 14, as this process is likely to take some time and to help electoral registration officers (EROs) to take appropriate decisions.

Adhikari also took a dig at Banerjee’s announcement that Yuva Sathi camps to help unemployed youth will take place from February 15-26, “as she is anticipating elections will be announced by the end of this month and seems to be in a hurry.” “She can realise the ground is slipping from under her feet, and the people of the state, the youth of Bengal, have deserted her. She has only two-three months left to remain as cm and hence is in a desperate bid to hoodwink people,” he said.

the senior BJP leader said the hurry to send the Lakshmir Bhandar financial allowance, and now the Yuva Sathi grants have already resulted in at least Rs 1000 crore in expenses by the state. PTI SUS NN