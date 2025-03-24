Bengal’s pvt hospitals asked to provide data about 'Swasthya Sathi' beneficiaries

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission on Monday asked private healthcare establishments to provide data about the number of patients who availed of treatment under state government’s medical insurance scheme ‘Swasthya Sathi’.

The direction came following complaints from patients about inflated bills for surgeries and other amenities in private hospitals.

The Commission’s Chairman Justice (Retired) Asim Bandyopadhyay told reporters representatives of 47 private healthcare facilities attended a meeting during the day and several issues were discussed.

An official of the Commission said that the hospitals have been asked to re-evaluate the expenses incurred by the patients for treatment and related diagnostic tests to ensure there is no overcharging.

"The commission has asked for details about the number of 'Swasthya Sathi' beneficiaries in the past three years, keeping in account the total number of available beds and how many have availed the Swasthya Sathi scheme and reward those having delivered maximum service under the project," the official said.

The Commission recommended keeping 10 per cent of total beds in a healthcare facility reserved under Swasthya Sathi, the official said.

As the issue of inflated bills was raised in the meeting, the Commission asked the private hospitals to keep a tab on bills.

In response, one of the participating private hospitals suggested that the commission fix the rate of medical expenses for each case. PTI SUS NN