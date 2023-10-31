Bengal''s Singur Saga: A Timeline of Tata Motors'' Nano Project

May 2006: Left Front government decides to acquire 997 acres at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district for the Nano car factory of Tata Motors.

June 1, 2006: Protests against land acquisition before Singur BDO office.

July 2006: Gazette notification by Bengal government for acquisition of land at Singur.

Sep 25, 2006: Handing over of first lot of compensation cheques to land losers commences at Singur BDO office.

Oct 9, 2006: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee calls a 24-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest alleged forcible acquisition of land.

Dec 4, 2006: Banerjee launches an indefinite hunger strike at Esplanade in Kolkata which continued for 25 days.

Dec 28, 2006: Banerjee withdraws hunger strike after letters from President APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Oct 3, 2008: Tatas decide to shift Nano car project to Sanand in Gujarat.

Oct 30, 2023: Arbitral tribunal awards Tata Motors a compensation of over Rs 766 crore for losses incurred because of protests by Trinamool that stalled its Nano car project at Singur.

Oct 30, 2023: TMC downplays Tata Motors' win in arbitral proceedings, says legal avenues open before state government.