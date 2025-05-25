Bengaluru: 31 held, including Chinese national, for drug use at birthday party

Bengaluru, May 25 (PTI) Thirty-one individuals were arrested here during a birthday party for possessing and using narcotic substances, police said on Sunday. Among them were seven women, including a Chinese national.

According to police, they raided a farmhouse near Kannamangala Gate at 5 am, acting on information about a party taking place.

Almost all attendees are said to work in the IT sector.

Verification revealed that narcotic substances were used during the overnight birthday party, police added.

"A total of 31 people have been arrested. One of the women is a Chinese national," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North East Zone, V J Sajeeth told PTI.

The arrested include both peddlers and consumers. Their blood and urine samples have been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), he added.

Asked about the total number of attendees at the party, Sajeeth said, "Prima facie, we have found that 31 people attended. Small quantities of cocaine, hashish, and a narcotic substance called hydro ganja were seized from some of them. Almost all are private-sector employees working in the IT industry." A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the investigation is underway. PTI KSU SSK