Bengaluru: 4th national tobacco testing lab inaugurated at NIMHANS

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) The 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory (NTTL) was inaugurated at NIMHANS here on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in tobacco product testing and public health research, the institute said.

India currently has three National Tobacco Testing Laboratories—an apex lab at the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in Noida, and two regional labs at the Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Mumbai and the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Guwahati.

The new laboratory at NIMHANS is equipped to conduct comprehensive chemical and toxicological analyses of tobacco products, supporting the enforcement of regulatory standards and promoting scientific evaluation in line with national and international guidelines, the institute said in a statement.

“The inauguration underscores a collaborative effort to strengthen tobacco control measures and enhance research capabilities for monitoring harmful substances in tobacco,” the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences said.

According to the institute, the facility’s establishment at NIMHANS reinforces its commitment to advancing healthcare research and public health policy through cutting-edge technology and scientific excellence.

“This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to evidence-based tobacco regulation and support government efforts to reduce the health burden caused by tobacco consumption in India,” it added. PTI AMP SSK