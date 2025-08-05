Bengaluru agritech firm wins 700K euro AI deal to scale regenerative potato farming in Europe

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Bengaluru-based Cropin, which operates the world’s largest deployed AI platform for food and agriculture, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a strategic 700,000 euro contract under EIT Food’s Impact Funding Framework.

As part of the agreement, Cropin will implement its AI-powered initiative, FIRST Potato (Field Intelligence for Regenerative Agriculture and Sustainability), on pilot potato farms in Denmark.

The company has partnered with Aarhus University in Denmark, a globally recognised institution in sustainable agriculture research, to validate the platform’s insights and impact, the company said in a press release.

Krishna Kumar, CEO and Founder of Cropin, said the growing momentum around regenerative agriculture is being held back by a lack of measurable and verifiable outcomes, which limits meaningful and scalable impact.

Without robust digital systems, farmers find it difficult to consistently follow regenerative practices. Through AI, data intelligence, and real-time decision support, we are bridging this critical gap and bringing precision, accountability, and scale to regenerative agriculture, he said.

Kumar said the FIRST Potato platform provides plot-specific daily advisories tailored to the soil profile and microclimatic conditions of each farm. These insights help optimise irrigation, input use, and residue management.

These hyper-local recommendations promote effective regenerative practices by improving soil health, significantly reducing the environmental footprint, and enhancing yields, making regenerative agriculture both economically viable and scalable, he added.

Cropin’s AI-powered decision support system integrates crop-specific intelligence, real-time field data from sensors, satellite imagery, weather stations, Internet of Things devices, and its predictive models and analytics to support the widespread adoption of regenerative methods, the release added.

EIT Food is a pan-European organisation based in Belgium that supports researchers, entrepreneurs, and high-impact agri-foodtech startups. PTI JR SSK