Bengaluru Airport asks passengers to reach three hours prior to plane departure

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday appealed to passengers to reach the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure of flights.

In a passenger advisory, the KIA mentioned the heightened security reason behind the new directive.

"In view of the nationwide heightened security alert, enhanced screening measures are in place across all airports. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure to allow for a smooth check-in, security and boarding experience," the advisory said.

The KIA also asked passengers to check with the airline for updated information.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation at this time," it said.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security. PTI GMS KH