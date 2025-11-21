Bengaluru airport becomes India's first to achieve ACI Level 3 accreditation

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Friday announced that it has become the first airport in India to be awarded Level 3 in the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme by Airports Council International, marking another milestone for the airport.

The BLR Airport is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

This recognition reflects BIAL's steadfast commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and delivering an equitable travel experience for every passenger, it said.

"Accessibility and inclusion are integral to BIAL's long-term vision of creating a barrier free, dignified, and empathetic travel experience for all. Guided by its Customer First philosophy, BLR Airport has steadily advanced from Level 1 (December 2024) to Level 3 (November 2025), within less than a year, demonstrating leadership and accountability in driving inclusive transformation," BIAL said in a statement.

Key achievements under this level 3 include: enhanced digital accessibility, collaborative partnerships, training and awareness expansion and universal design integration, it said.

Hari Marar, BIAL's Managing Director and CEO, stated, "At BLR Airport, accessibility is adopted as a mindset that defines how we design, operate, and engage. We are pleased to be the first airport in India to achieve ACI's Level 3 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, a reflection of our commitment to building a truly inclusive experience.

"Advancing from Level 1 to Level 3 in less than a year speaks to the passion and dedication of our teams, who have made inclusion a part of our culture, not just our compliance. Our goal is simple yet profound -- to ensure every passenger, regardless of ability, can navigate our airport seamlessly." PTI AMP KH