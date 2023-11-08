Bengaluru airport enhances domestic passenger experience with more expansive environment at Terminal 1

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Wednesday announced the completion of a terminal transformation project, which includes the repurposing of the former international area within Terminal 1 to create a dedicated and expansive space for domestic operations.

Facilities at the airport have been expanded with the introduction of nine new contact stands, supplementing the existing eight, exclusively dedicated to domestic operations, it said in a statement.

Additionally, a new Pre-Embarkation Security Check area equipped with Automated Tray Retrieval Systems, facilitating the flow of passengers into the security hold area and onward to the new boarding gates, has been activated.

The airport has also increased the number of baggage claim belts to 10 for domestic arrival flights, with the addition of three new ones.

The range of retail and dining options available for domestic passengers has also been expanded, the statement added. PTI RS SS