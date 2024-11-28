Bengaluru Airport hosts Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration

Bengaluru, Nov 28, (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava at Terminal 2, welcoming passengers and visitors to experience the true spirit of the state, on Thursday.

Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, Government of Karnataka, participated as chief guest and praised Bengaluru Airport’s efforts to showcase Karnataka’s legacy to a global audience.

A highlight of the celebration was a dance performance that brought together Karnataka’s iconic folk forms, celebrating the state’s heritage.

A flea market was also set up at the forecourt of Terminal 2 with stalls showcasing Karnataka’s GI-tagged products, with a special focus on women-led ventures.

These stalls exhibited items such as Mysore silk, Udupi sarees, Bidriware, and Ilkal sarees, offering travelers a glimpse into the craftsmanship of Karnataka.

The event also featured live art demonstrations, including pottery, Channapatna toy painting, and basket weaving. PTI JR ADB