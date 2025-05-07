Bengaluru Airport issues advisory amid prevailing airspace restrictions, some flights cancelled

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory stating that due to prevailing airspace restrictions, some flights have been cancelled on May 7.

It requested passengers to verify their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the Kempegowda International Airport.

The announcement came after India's precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"We're expecting impact on some flights across our network due to airspace restrictions. All passengers are requested to please check directly with your airline for the latest information. You can also find timely updates on their (X) pages," the BLR airport said on 'X'.