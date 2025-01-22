Bengaluru Airport recognised as India's first airport to achieve ACI accessibility accreditation

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has become the first airport in India to receive Level 1 Accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) Programme, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

This recognition highlights Bengaluru airport's proactive efforts to create an inclusive and accessible airport environment, ensuring that passengers with reduced mobility and disabilities enjoy a seamless and welcoming journey, they said.

The AEA Programme is designed to enhance accessibility and inclusion at airports by addressing the needs of persons with disabilities and older travellers, officials said.

"At BLR Airport, accessibility is integrated into its core operations. A dedicated committee oversees initiatives to enhance facilities, services, and transportation options tailored for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Advertisment

"Proactive measures include continuous staff training to ensure empathetic and personalised support for passengers, as well as infrastructure improvements that make air travel stress-free and enjoyable for everyone," the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Bengaluru Airport said in a statement.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL said, "Receiving ACI's Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation is a reflection of our steady commitment to making air travel inclusive and seamless for everyone. We have introduced several initiatives over the past few years to improve our accessibility, focusing on universal design principles across our terminals, empowering our staff, and constant collaboration with stakeholders." According to the officials, this landmark accreditation is further exemplified through initiatives like the "B-Included" programme, the Assistive Device Policy, that aims at creating and sustaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive organisation.

The Bengaluru Airport also introduced the widely recognised Sunflower Lanyard scheme in 2022, supporting people with hidden disabilities. PTI AMP KH