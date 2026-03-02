Bengaluru Airport sees 72 flight cancellations amid West Asia crisis

Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) As many as 72 international flights were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday as airline operations were disrupted due to the West Asia conflict, officials said.

An airport official said that 39 arrivals and 33 departures have been cancelled at the Bengaluru Airport.

The cancellations, reported until late night on March 2, impacted several key international sectors connecting Bengaluru with West Asian cities, including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha.

The official, however, said that Etihad flight EY238/239 is operating tonight. The flight is expected to depart at 11:10 PM for Abu Dhabi from Kempegowda International Airport.

The outbound sector to Abu Dhabi will operate with restrictions, they added.