Bengaluru airport website now available in Kannada language too

Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) incorporated a Kannada language option to its website.

This added feature in the state language ensures travellers can navigate airport services with ease and familiarity, stated a press release issued by BIAL on Monday.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, BIAL, said: "We are pleased to introduce a Kannada version of our website that aims to create a more inclusive and accessible experience, ensuring our customers access all necessary information in their preferred language." The new language option will offer real-time flight information in Kannada, enabling seamless updates on departures, arrivals, and delays, said the release.

Comprehensive FAQ's in Kannada will also address common queries, simplifying the travel process, the release said.

From prominent multilingual signage across the airport, flight information display system, public announcement systems, signboards on shops and outlets, social media presence to staff assistance in Kannada, the airport is designed to reflect the culture and ethos of Karnataka, added Marar. PTI JR ADB