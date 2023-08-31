Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to commence international operations from Sept 12

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s (BLR Airport) Terminal 2 (T2) is set to commence its international operations, on September 12.

"After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards", a BIAL spokesperson said on Thursday.

This decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience, the spokesperson said. PTI RS ROH