Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver kills wife, hangs himself

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly strangled his wife to death before hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said on Thursday.

Suresh V and his 32-year-old wife, Mamata G, a garment worker, had been married for 14 years. Their six-year-old son was at home, while their elder son was away when the incident occurred on Wednesday, police said.

The couple lived in a rented house in Kalinagar, under the Byadarahalli police jurisdiction. Police suspect a domestic dispute led to the incident.

According to police, the matter came to light when the six-year-old boy called his maternal grandmother, asking her to come home immediately as his mother was lying unconscious and unresponsive.

When his grandmother, who lived nearby, arrived, she saw the boy standing near the window. Using her key, she unlocked the house and found her daughter lying unconscious on the bed with scratch marks on her face and a bleeding nose, a senior police officer said.

She then discovered her son-in-law hanging from a ceiling fan in another room, he added.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect that Suresh first strangled his wife before dying by suicide. Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK ROH