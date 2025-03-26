Bengaluru-based firm sets world record for constructing 1.2 lakh sq ft in just 64 hours

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based firm announced on Wednesday that it set a world record by constructing a 1.2 lakh square feet pre-engineered building (PEB) in just 64 hours.

Mount Roofing & Structures Pvt Ltd achieved this feat at KIADB Industrial Area, Sira, Tumkur, Karnataka, said Santosh Shukla, Adjudicator of World Book of Records Limited, United Kingdom, an organisation that catalogs and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification, at the presentation ceremony organised on Wednesday.

This record-breaking feat underscores the state’s leadership in cutting-edge infrastructure and rapid construction capabilities, said M B Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, who was the chief guest at the event.

“With a strong foundation in engineering excellence, evolving technology, and innovative construction methodologies, Karnataka continues to set benchmarks in industrial growth,” he added.

Sher Singh, Managing Director, Mount Roofing and Construction, Pvt Ltd said the achievement underscores the potential of PEB technology in revolutionising industrial construction, ensuring speed, efficiency, and sustainability.

Commissioned by DhaSh PV Technologies, this record-setting facility is part of a Rs 346.35 crore Solar PV Manufacturing Plant at Sira, Tumkur, dedicated to producing Solar PV junction boxes. PTI JR ROH