Bengaluru-based institution launches new math-learning system

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) A Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) recognised math institution in Bengaluru has launched a new system of mathematics learning called Dhatu.

Speaking to PTI, Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga, said Dhatu is a technology-enabled platform that aims to make math less intimidating and more accessible for students.

“The way mathematics is presented has two challenges. One, students are told that math is all about solving problems. Two, the concepts underlying the problem are not explained well to the students. We realised if we tackle these two, we could reduce the frustrations of learning math a lot," said Herur.

To tackle these issues, Prayoga collaborated with Prof Jeffrey Ullman, Professor of Computer Science (Emeritus), Stanford University, Turing Awardee 2021, to develop comprehensive mathematics learning modules for students in grades 9–12, based on the NCERT curriculum, he added.

Unlike traditional assessment models that often focus on right or wrong answers without explanations and hints, Dhatu uses the Root Question Method to guide students through a logical progression of thought, he added.

Originally developed to assist university-level learners in computer science to understand algorithms, the Root Question Method has proven effective in breaking down complex subjects into digestible parts, according to Herur.

“Dhatu allows a substantial amount of flexibility for students and teachers to customise their assessments from the three difficulty levels and select from an expansive question bank developed by the maths team at Prayoga,” said Herur.

This will be offered free of cost, he added.

“Dhatu is in pilot stage this academic year and will be fully rolled out by 2027. We will be focusing on supporting quality math education across diverse communities, specially in socially and economically disadvantaged schools,” said Herur.

The programme was officially launched on May 12 by Abhay Karandikar, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science & Technology.

“In a country where math was once our strength, over 80 per cent of high school students now experience anxiety around it. With technology shaping our future, math is more critical than ever. Initiatives like Dhatu have the potential to reconnect students with the relevance of what they learn, bridging the gap between foundations and applications, spark change that empowers teachers, engages students, and ensures no learner is left behind,” said Karandikar at the launch event.

Also present during the event were Prof Ullman, Ramana Yerrineni, Co-founder of Gradiance Corporation, D N Prahlad, Founder of Surya Software Systems Private Limited, Prof Y Narahari, Professor at Indian Institute of Science and Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Chairperson of Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur. PTI JR ADB