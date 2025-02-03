Bengaluru-based research institute invites applications for 4th edition of Anveshana

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Bengaluru-based research institute Prayoga, recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, has opened applications for the fourth edition of Anveshana on Monday.

Anveshana is a research programme that invites students from classes 9 to 12 to participate in advanced science research projects, cutting across critical areas such as Green Chemistry, Advanced Materials, Earth Sciences, and Agriculture Sciences under the guidance of senior researchers, said a press release issued by Prayoga.

"The programme is geared to foster innovation and nurture young scientific minds across the country, inspiring a passion for research by providing hands-on research experiences," said Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga.

According to him, since its inception, Anveshana has completed 20 research projects involving 60 students.

"Engaging in a science project was a special experience, as I learned concepts not yet taught in class," said Nalini, a class 9 student of Sai Krishna Vidya Mandir and a participant in the 2024 edition of Anveshana.

The students will be working with state-of-the-art facilities and under the guidance of experienced scientists, said Prayoga, adding that they will be working on research projects to address real-life challenges, thus developing a scientific temperament.

Anveshana also offers participants the opportunity to publish their research in prestigious international journals, providing a significant boost to their academic and professional journeys, stated the press release.

"So far, we have eight international publications in reputed journals, including those affiliated with Harvard University and Oxford University Press," added Herur.

Interested schools and students can apply online at www.prayoga.org.in/anveshana.