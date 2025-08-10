Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat reduces train travel by 80 mins: Railways

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) The Vande Bharat train connecting Belagavi and Bengaluru that was flagged off on Sunday is the fastest train on the route and reduces the travel time by 80 minutes, officials said.

It was one of the three trains launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.

The train would link Belagavi, known for its top medical and engineering colleges, with state capital Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India.

The commercial run of the train will start from Monday (August 11) and it will run on six days except Wednesday, a press note from South Western Railway Zone (SWR) said.

Officials said the train has an 8-coach chair car configuration with a seating capacity of 530.

"The KSR Bengaluru - Belagavi Vande Bharat Express, the fastest train on this route, covers 611 km in just 8.5 hours, saving about 1 hour 20 minutes compared to other trains," the press note said.

"The scenic journey, passing through the rich sugarcane belt from Belagavi to Bengaluru, fosters economic growth and connects diverse communities across the region," it said.

They said the advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort for passengers.

The train travels through Dharwad, known for its prestigious educational institutions; Hubballi, a major commercial and industrial centre; Haveri, a growing agricultural hub; Davangere, renowned for its textile and agricultural contributions and Tumakuru, an emerging industrial and educational centre.

"These stops enhance connectivity for students, professionals, farmers, and traders, providing faster access to Bengaluru's opportunities," the SWR said.

"The Belagavi-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express exemplifies India's strides in modern rail travel, offering a faster, more comfortable journey while strengthening connectivity between key economic and cultural hubs in Karnataka," it added.

This is the 11th Vande Bharat train originating from Karnataka to various destinations in the country.

According to the Railway Ministry, with the introduction of the three trains, there are 75 Vande Bharat trains in the country that make 150 trips daily across 24 states.

Besides, the Belagavi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat, the prime minister also launched Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat services virtually. PTI JP SKY SKY