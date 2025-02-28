Bengaluru BJP MLAs and MPs meet CM, demand higher allocation of funds for city in budget

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) A delegation of BJP legislators and MPs from Bengaluru on Friday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sought higher allocation of funds in the upcoming state budget for the city's development.

The delegation led by party state BJP President B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka asked for allocation of Rs 150 crore for each Assembly segment in the city.

Relook into the Metro fare hike, allocation of funds for constituencies represented by first time MLAs, and holding of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls at the earliest are among the issues that were highlighted at the meeting.

Siddaramaiah who also holds the finance portfolio is scheduled to present the budget for 2025-26 on March 7, marking his 16th budget.

"All our MLAs, MPs, MLCs and district unit presidents from Bengaluru met the Chief Minister and requested for more funds in the budget, funds to the legislators for the development of their constituencies, keeping in mind the development of Bengaluru," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here after meeting the CM, he said, when BJP's B S Yediyurappa and Basavarj Bommai were Chief Ministers earlier Rs 6,000-8,000 crores were given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the development of Bengaluru in every budget.

"No such allocations have been made for Bengaluru in the last two years, so we have requested Rs 6,000-8,000 crores for Bengaluru city in the budget," he said.

Noting that infrastructure projects like flyovers and others are going on at a slow pace, the state BJP chief said, priority should be given for completion of such projects by allocating more funds for them.

He said, during the meeting, Bengaluru MPs PC Mohan and Tejasvi Surya suggested that the Chief Minister send necessary communication to the fare fixation committee to reduce the metro fare that was hiked recently.

"Requests were made to the CM for enhanced allocation in the budget for Bengaluru's development and to the constituencies represented by first time MLAs. We have also requested that the BBMP polls should be held at the earliest ," he said, adding that the CM has responded positively and has assured that he will ensure allocation of funds within limitations.

Claiming that never had such a plight come for Bengaluru and Rs 6,000-8,000 crore was allocated to the city in every budget. When BJP was in power allocations were made to the constituencies irrespective of the party of MLAs who represent them, he said.

"Keeping in mind Bengaluru's global and national reputation, we have urged the CM to give more funds to the city, and we are hopeful that the Chief Minister will consider it," he added.

Vijayendra in response to a question said, the party will discuss the proposal to divide BBMP into multiple corporations. "BBMP polls should not be postponed citing creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority as the reason," he said.

In July last year, the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was referred to a joint select committee headed by Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad. The committee submitted its report to Assembly Speaker U T Kharder on Monday.

As per the report, the IT city may be divided into multiple corporations, replacing the BBMP, which will report to a central body known as the Greater Bengaluru Authority, official sources said.

Vijayendra said the party will also raise the issue of an "unscientific" tunnel road that has been planned in the city.

Ashoka said, with Bengaluru's development stunted for the last two years the delegation of BJP legislators have met the Chief Minister and demanded for allocation of more funds in the budget.

"We have told the CM that allocation of funds to the constituencies of all legislators including those from the opposition parties is crucial for the all round development of the city and the state. We have told him how allocation was made without any discrimination when BJP was in power and asked him on why discrimination is being shown now," he said.

He also said that they have urged the CM to provide Rs 120-150 crore funds for every constituency, so that development works can go on for at least a couple of years. PTI KSU ADB