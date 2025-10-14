Bengaluru-bound Amazon orders worth Rs 18 lakh stolen, 4 held in Haryana

Gurugram, Oct 14 (PTI) Four men were arrested in Nuh in Haryana for their alleged involvement in robbing a container full of Bengaluru-bound Amazon orders worth Rs 18 lakh from Karnataka, police said on The men involved in the theft were allegedly planning to sell the stolen goods in Nuh and Palwal in Haryana, they said. The stolen goods are yet to be recovered.

All four men allegedly involved in the robbery on Friday have been handed over to the Karnataka Police for further probe.

According to police, an FIR was registered in Karnataka on Sunday on the complaint of Rajesh Kumar, an executive of Camions Logistics Solutions Private Limited.

In his complaint, he said the company's vehicle was loaded with Amazon-booked parcels and sent from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Two drivers of the company, Muwarik and Pankaj Kumar, were driving the vehicle. On the night of October 10, the GPS signal of the vehicle suddenly went off. The company's tracking team traced the location and found the vehicle parked on the roadside near Goraldaku Gate, Hiriyur tehsil in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, he said When the team reached the spot, Muwarik said Pankaj gave him a cold drink near Belgaum, after which he became unconscious. When he regained consciousness, Pankaj was missing, and the rear portion of the vehicle was found cut open.

It was found that 432 Amazon packets kept in the vehicle, with an estimated value of Rs 18.67 lakh, had been stolen, police said.

Nuh police spokesperson said that a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed the four men in Tauru area on Tuesday.

They were identified as Salman, Shahrukh, Shokeen -- residents of Mamola village in Palwal; and Tayyab, a resident of Sabras in Nuh.

Police also recovered a truck from their possession, which was used to transport the stolen goods, he added.

"All the accused were handed over to the Karnataka Police team after necessary questioning," the spokesperson of Nuh police said.

Police are working to locate the stolen goods and find out others involved in the theft, he added.