Tiruchirappally (Tamil Nadu): A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight with about 137 passengers made an "emergency landing," here following a technical glitch, sources at the airport said.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru service suffered the glitch mid-air, following which it made the safe landing here, the sources added.

All the passengers disembarked the flight and the technical crew was attending to the fault.