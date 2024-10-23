Bengaluru building collapse: Six more bodies recovered; owner, contractor taken into custody

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Six more bodies were recovered during search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to seven, police said on Wednesday.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred during heavy downpour on Tuesday, they said.

"Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy under whose name the building is being constructed and the contractor Muniyappa who was building it have been taken into custody," a senior police official said.

"Permission was only for construction of a four-storey building but seven floors were being constructed," the official said.

One body was recovered by the rescue team on Tuesday.

"Six more bodies have been recovered and six workers were injured," the official said.

Thirteen workers have been rescued. PTI AMP RS RS