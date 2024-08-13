Bengaluru bus hits many vehicles on a busy Hebbal flyover; video viral

New Delhi: A BMTC Volvo bus driver lost control and hit a series of vehicles on the Hebbal flyover in North Bengaluru, one of the city's busiest areas.

The incident, captured on CCTV, involved the bus hitting several vehicles including bikes and cars.

Bengaluru bus hits several vehicles on a busy Hebbal flyover. The accident occurred while the bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout. #BengaluruTrafficPolice #Bengaluru #BengaluruNews pic.twitter.com/vCEMhhK2pG — NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) August 13, 2024

One biker was seriously injured and hospitalised.

The accident occurred while the bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has raised concerns about road safety in the area.