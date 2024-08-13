National

Bengaluru bus hits many vehicles on a busy Hebbal flyover; video viral

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
BMTC Bengaluru Bus Accident

A videograb of the CCTV footage of the accident

New Delhi: A BMTC Volvo bus driver lost control and hit a series of vehicles on the Hebbal flyover in North Bengaluru, one of the city's busiest areas. 

The incident, captured on CCTV, involved the bus hitting several vehicles including bikes and cars.

One biker was seriously injured and hospitalised. 

The accident occurred while the bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has raised concerns about road safety in the area.

Viral video BMTC Bengaluru CCTV footage Bus accident BMTC bus CCTV
Subscribe