'Bengaluru civic agency launches a crackdown on deficient rooftop pubs,'

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) In the aftermath of a massive fire in a pub a week ago due to cylinder blasts, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a massive crackdown on the hotels which have poor compliance.

The civic agency shut down six rooftop pubs, bars and restaurants which were found deficient on Wednesday.

Later the Palike tweeted, "license of 234 establishments under BBMP has been checked today. Notices will be issued to 122 enterprises found deficient. 06 enterprises have been closed." On Sunday 10 shops were shut and 74 were served notices while on Monday five hotels were closed and 26 businesses were served notices.

Sources in the Palike said similar drive will continue across the city to ensure that the safety guidelines are strictly adhered to.

The blaze in the Koramangala pub had sent a shockwave to the residents and other building owners nearby. An employee of the pub jumped from the fourth floor to the ground to escape from the raging fire.

