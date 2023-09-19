Bengaluru civic body to clamp down on unauthorised dumping of construction waste, debris

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Seeking to clamp down on unauthorised disposal of construction waste and debris, Bengaluru civic body -- Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) -- has warned of invoking penal provisions and fines against those indulging in such illegal acts.

The BBMP officials, including supervisor, junior health inspectors, ward marshals and marshal supervisor have been asked to inspect vehicles carrying such waste for disposal from limits of the civic body to the outskirts of the city and impose fines on them.

They have also been asked to seize such vehicles and inform the nearby police stations for further action.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the civic body has taken seriously the issue of unauthorised disposal of construction waste and debris by unauthorised persons and agencies on the outskirts of the city, surrounding areas and arterial roads connecting the city.

"This trend of unauthorised disposal not only creates a negative attitude towards the cleanliness of Bengaluru city among the public travelling to the city, it is also considered to be degrading the dignity of the city," he said in a statement.

Nath said the primary responsibility for authorised collection, transport and disposal of construction and demolition waste scientifically rests with the waste generator.

Construction waste and debris should be scientifically collected and transported to officially identified treatment plants for disposal, he said.

"Unauthorised dumping of construction waste and debris anywhere, in public places, roadsides, drains, vacant lots or quarries is prohibited under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules-2016 and is punishable and a statutory offence," the statement said.

For unauthorised disposal of building and demolition waste, waste collectors and transporters, and disposers including waste generators will be fined (Rs 10,000 per ton) as per regulations and legal action will be taken under the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, it said. PTI AMP RS KH