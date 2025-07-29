Bengaluru climate NGO’s report maps 25 startup opportunities to cut 72 per cent carbon emissions

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Bengaluru-based Sustainability Mafia (SusMafia), a leading nonprofit community of over 100 climate-tech leaders, launched on Tuesday India’s first-ever Climate-Tech Opportunity Map, which features startup-ready ideas that could collectively reduce up to 72 per cent of the country’s carbon emissions.

The Opportunity Map calls on early-stage entrepreneurs to act on India’s most urgent climate challenges.

It has been developed as part of SusMafia’s ongoing efforts to support climate founders through SusVentures, its flagship programme that helps early-stage entrepreneurs move from idea to action, stated a press release from the organisation.

“SusVentures was built to back bold climate builders to help them build conviction and increase their chances of success,” said Aneesa Patel, co-founder of SusVentures.

According to her, SusMafia support early teams to validate their ideas, move faster to market, and access a trusted network of climate mentors, investors, and pilot partners.

Co-authored by Bharti Singhla (Principal at Momentum Capital) and Paridhi Mishra (Program Head at Climate Corps), the report focuses on high-impact sectors such as energy, industry, agriculture, and water, added the press release.

According to the report, promising opportunities lie in textile recycling, decentralised energy storage, agri-biomass utilisation, and water-stress detection. PTI JR ROH