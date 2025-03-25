Bengaluru college declares holiday, books two screens on Mar 27 to watch ‘L2: Empuraan’

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) A college in Rajarajeshwari Nagar here has declared a holiday on March 27 to celebrate the release of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited film, ‘L2 Empuraan’.

Tojo John, Managing Director of Good Shepherd Institutions, Bengaluru and a self-confessed die-hard fan of Lalettan, as Mohanlal is lovingly called, said he has even booked two entire screens at YGR Mall for students, staff and families to watch the film together.

“I have been a fan for as long as I could remember and I have always booked in bulk first-day-first-shows of Lalettan’s films to watch with friends and family. This time, my students told me that they are finding it difficult to book the tickets. So, I thought why not make this a college festival of sorts,” John told PTI.

John, who is originally from Kollam but has been living in Bengaluru for 25 years, said he is such a fan that he even blocked 2255 2255, the number Mohanlal used in his iconic film ‘Rajavinte Makan’ as his college’s landline number.

“A lot of hype is there for the film. Expectations are skyhigh. We thought we’ll do our bit for the film,” added John, who is running the college with his brother.

John said he has booked two screens (251 seats and 180 seats) at YGR Mall in Rajarajeshwari Nagar at 7 am on March 27.

The other reason is also that on March 26 we have our college’s graduation day and the parents of students will be coming from Kerala and elsewhere. So, we thought we could turn our regular post-graduation celebration into a celebration of cinema, culture, community and Lalettan, said John.

The news, going viral on social media, has already reached Mohanlal, who sent a recorded message on Tuesday to the college administration thanking them for the support. PTI JR ROH