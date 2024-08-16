Bengaluru cops register 33 cases against ‘wheelies’

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) The city police came down heavily on persons involved in ‘wheeling’ by registering 33 cases in Hebbal, Yelahanka and Devanahalli.

The police have caught 36 people indulging in wheeling, wherein riders lift the front wheel of the motorcycle off the ground, endangering themselves and others, stated a press release issued by D R Siri Gowri, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic, north division).

"In six cases, minors were involved so action was taken against the parents," stated the DCP.

According to her, the driving licences were confiscated from those caught ‘wheeling’ and were sent to competent authority for suspending them.

"In future too, we are going to catch those who disturb the social peace under Section 107 of CrPC Security Act. This operation will be carried out by forming station-wise teams, under the guidance of ACPs and inspectors," said Gowri. PTI JR KH