Bengaluru court denies actor Darshan's jail transfer plea, allows limited prison concessions

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) A city court in Bengaluru on Tuesday rejected actor Darshan’s request to be transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court said there were no valid grounds for the transfer but allowed certain concessions within the prison. Darshan, accused number two in the case, will now be permitted to walk within the prison premises.

The court also approved his plea for basic facilities, including an extra bed, pillow, and bedsheet, while stressing that all provisions must comply with the prison manual. It added that any violation of rules would empower the Inspector General of Prisons to take disciplinary action, including transferring the inmate.

During the hearing, Darshan made an emotional appeal, saying he had not seen the sun for 30 days and that his hands were affected by a fungal infection. He reportedly told the judge, "Just poison me, please pass this order." The judge admonished him and instructed him not to repeat the statement.

While denying his transfer, the court provided limited relief by permitting movement within the jail and granting additional bedding.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured, and his body was recovered from a drain.