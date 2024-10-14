Bengaluru court grants anticipatory bail to three in rape case involving BJP MLA Munirathna

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru on Monday granted anticipatory bail to three individuals in a rape case in which BJP MLA Munirathna is also an accused.

Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath were granted bail by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat.

The case was filed against Munirathna and others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar who had been active in the BJP.

The FIR was registered at the Kaggalipura police station. PTI COR GMS GMS KH