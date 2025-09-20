Bengaluru court grants interim bail to BJP leaders in Kuruba community remarks case

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) A court here on Saturday granted interim bail to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru MLA Srivathsa in a case relating to alleged derogatory remarks made against the Kuruba community.

An FIR was registered under Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 after a farmer from Hubballi lodged a complaint alleging that the leaders insulted the Kuruba community while opposing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the demand for Scheduled Tribe status to Kurubas.

Hearing their plea, City Civil and Sessions court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat allowed the interim bail application filed by the two leaders under Section 482(1) of BNS.

The court directed the police to release the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest, subject to certain conditions.

The order stated that the leaders must execute a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one surety of the like sum. They have been directed not to indulge in similar acts, not to threaten or tamper with prosecution witnesses, and to appear before the investigating officer within 15 days to co-operate with the probe.

The court’s relief will remain in force until the disposal of the main petition. PTI COR AMP ROH