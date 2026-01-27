Bengaluru: Cropin launches ecosystem to manage risks in food, agriculture

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) City-based agri-tech firm Cropin on Tuesday announced the launch of the Cropin Ecosystem, an initiative aimed at reducing risks and uncertainties across the food and agriculture sector.

Founded in 2010, Cropin operates an AI-driven platform for food and agriculture, enabling agri-food businesses and multilateral organisations to improve crop planning, yields and operational efficiency.

According to a press release, the ecosystem brings together technology providers, strategic consulting firms, and satellite and weather intelligence partners, including Google, BCG, Wipro, The Weather Company and Planet Labs.

The initiative enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, commodity traders, and food processors to manage upstream agricultural and procurement risks and build more predictable food systems, it said.

The Cropin Ecosystem follows a plug-and-play model to help agri-food businesses address challenges related to data integration, climate risks, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainties.

"These factors are affecting the availability of fresh produce and agricultural commodities, operational margins, pricing, growth opportunities, and the ability to meet rising demand for sustainably produced food, while complying with traceability and sustainability requirements," it said.

"With this ecosystem, we aim to reshape food systems for the future," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Cropin.

"The plug-and-play model enables agri-food companies to transform operations in under six months, demonstrating the power of AI-driven innovation," he added.

The ecosystem also incorporates regional intelligence and strategic consulting to address market and geopolitical risks.

The company said a unified platform will further strengthen farmer engagement and improve predictability and profitability in farming.