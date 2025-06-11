Bengaluru DC records statements of 14 injured in Chinnaswamy stampede

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is heading the magisterial probe into the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium here, on Wednesday recorded statements of those injured in the incident.

According to official sources, video statements of at least 14 people were taken as part of the inquiry.

During the inquiry, they were asked to detail the difficulties they faced, how the stampede unfolded, and which hospital they were treated at.

After recording his statement, one of the victim's, Syed Abu Jaffer, said he narrated to the Deputy Commissioner how the stampede occurred on June 4 while he was standing at Gate Number 20 of the stadium.

"I have recovered my statement with the DC. I told told him what happened that day and that though police were present at the stadium that day, they were unable to control the crowd. The Deputy Commissioner has offered to cover my full hospital expenses," he told reporters here.

Rajesh M G, another victim also met the DC and recorded his statement.

Recalling the incident, he told media, "Too many people had gathered that day. I got eight stitches. I was at Gate Number 1. Around 500 to 1,000 people were standing there. Suddenly, the gate opened and everyone rushed in, pushing each other. In that, I got pushed and fell on the fencing rod and that’s how I got injured." Rajesh, who travelled from Whitefield to attend the event, said while he was conscious, he saw the police helping three unconscious people to a safer spot.

Alleging lack of sufficient police deployment outside the stadium, he said,"Police were present, but at each gate, only two or three officers were there. They were unable to manage the crowd. We cannot blame any particular person, but in my opinion, the government has to take preventive and security measures. Even people behaved badly." He also complained that no compensation has been offered to those injured in the stampede.

As part of the inquiry, government and police officials, representatives from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Event Management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited will be summoned.

Already notices were issued to the concerned officials, officials said.

A day after the incident, on June 5, Jagadeesha had inspected the Chinnaswamy stadium where the stampede broke out.

He had said that post inquiry, he would submit the report to the government within within 15 days.