Bengaluru: Dental student dies by suicide; family accuses college of harassment

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old dental college student was found hanging at her residence here on Friday, police said.

She was identified as Yashaswini, a third-year student of oral medicine and radiology.

Family members have accused the college management of "harassing" her, claiming the alleged humiliation drove her to take the extreme step.

She was the only child of Parimala and Bhudevaiah, the police added.

According to her mother, Yashaswini had taken leave on Wednesday due to eye pain. When she returned to college the following day, she was "humiliated" in front of other students for not participating in a seminar.

Parimala alleged that a lecturer had prevented her daughter from taking part in the seminar and "harassed" her for not making a presentation.

Following the incident, aggrieved students staged a sit-in protest outside the morgue, alleging that the student was subjected to humiliation that forced her to die by suicide.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.