Bengaluru deserves action, not excuses and intimidation: R Ashoka

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) BJP leader R Ashoka on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "Tax Chori" (tax theft) and said Bengaluru deserves action to address its infrastructure woes, not excuses and intimidation.

Ashoka, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, attacked the government by highlighting a citizens' forum's letter urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and direct the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) not to collect property tax from residents, complaining that "unscientific and incomplete" civic works in their locality have led to flooding and poor road conditions.

The tax chori allegation is also seen as a counter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" (votes theft) charge against the BJP and the Election Commission.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, Bengaluru has a new slogan: CONGRESS TAX CHOR HAI!," Ashoka said in a post on 'X' alleging that the government is collecting taxes, but not building roads or fixing drains.

"Thanks to the apathy of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru citizens are fed up and demanding: STOP THIS TAX CHORI!" he said.

Ashoka said it is unprecedented in India's history, where citizens are writing to the CM saying-- "stop collecting our taxes until you stop stealing our money!" "Bengaluru deserves action, not excuses and intimidation," he added.

In a letter dated October 13 addressed to the chief minister, the residents of the Varthur-Balagere-Panathur area, under the banner of the "Individual Tax Payers Forum", which represents income tax payers and advocates for their rights, alleged that they have been suffering due to "half-measured, unscientific, and poorly coordinated" road white-topping and stormwater drainage works carried out by municipal authorities in their areas.

The state government has come under criticism over the poor state of infrastructure like roads and traffic issues in the city, for some time now, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw repeatedly openly urging the state government to immediately intervene. PTI KSU KH