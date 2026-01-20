Bengaluru: Drugs worth Rs 5.15 crore seized, foreign national arrested

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The anti-narcotics wing of the CCB here on Tuesday said it seized 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy tablets, valued at about Rs 5.15 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the wing conducted an operation and arrested a foreign national from a rented house in the Munnekolala area under the jurisdiction of the Marathahalli police station, police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was operating the drug trade from the house where he was staying.

"About 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy tablets were seized from his possession. The total value of the contraband is estimated at Rs 5.15 crore," police said in a release.

According to police, the accused has two previous drug trafficking cases registered against him at the Hennur and Kadugodi police stations.

Police said the accused, who was recently released from jail, resumed drug trafficking activities.

Anti-narcotics wing officials monitored his movements and arrested him while he was engaged in drug trafficking, the release said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify other links in the network. PTI KSU SSK