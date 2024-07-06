Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company sets deadline to remove unauthorised cables

Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has asked service providers to remove all unauthorised Optical Fiber Cables, data cables and dish cables fixed on electrical poles across its jurisdiction before July 8.

In a statement, BESCOM said it will remove all illegal Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs), data cables and dish cables if service providers fail to remove the same within the stipulated time.

According to BESCOM, it has also warned that the respective service providers will be held responsible if any untoward incident happens due to illegal cables and will take legal action against the errant OFC, data and dish cable operators. PTI AMP KH