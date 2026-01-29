Bengaluru engineer found dead in Gurugram hotel; heart attack suspected

Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A 38-year-old engineer was found dead in a hotel bathroom here on Thursday, with police suggesting a heart attack as the cause of death, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vijay Sarup, a resident of Bengaluru, who was an IT engineer there, and had come to Gurugram three days ago along with nine people from his company.

The incident occurred at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located in Sector 29 here, the police said.

Separate rooms were booked for all the employees on Tuesday. Some of these employees left on Wednesday, while others remained at the hotel, the police said.

Sarup and other employees were scheduled to check out on Thursday afternoon, but he did not come out of his room despite repeated calls, the police said.

Then, the hotel staff was called, who informed the police, they added.

On reaching, police found Sarup lying dead on the commode in the bathroom.

Police teams have collected evidence from the site and sent the body for post-mortem examination. PTI COR APL APL