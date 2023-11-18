Bengaluru faces several challenges related to cyber security, mobile malware: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Bengaluru faces several challenges - biggest cyber security threats, ransom extortion, cloud third party threats, mobile malware, weaponisation of legitimate tools, zero day vulnerability in supply chains, global attacks on business-, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday. Speaking at the ninth edition of Synergia Foundation's Conclave here, he said Karnataka is at the forefront of the most advanced technology industries including aerospace technology, defence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, satellites, telecommunication and it is pertinent to have such discussion in Bengaluru to ideate and align the three priorities of security business and government to situations that will arise in the future.

Stating that Synergia conclave provides a holistic perspective of human security which is extremely important, the Home Minister said, "We all know Karnataka is being a very progressive state in India. We contribute quite a large percentage in India’s economy and Bengaluru is considered as an electronic city.

"Its technology companies, you name any company in the world, they are having their shop in Bengaluru. We always encourage our policies to encourage technology institutions and also invite people who can contribute in not just the Indian economy but also to the rest of the world in sharing the technology," he added.

Noting that Karnataka is one of the fastest growing and progressive states in the country, he said it also contributes in all the fields of Indian technology, Indian economy and Indian progress.

He highlighted that the focus of the 9th Synergia Conclave is understanding the impacts of advanced technologies on global diplomacy and national security. PTI AMP SS